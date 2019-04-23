Mavericks Head to Game Seven After 4-2 Loss in Game Six at Tulsa

TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers by a final score of 4-2 in Game Six of the Mountain Division Semifinals in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club at BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa. Mavericks forward Corey Durocher scored two goals in the game, but that was all the offense the Mavericks would get, as Tulsa forced a decisive Game Seven to be played on Wednesday night at BOK Center.

Mavericks forward Corey Durocher cracked open the scoring with 7:54 left in the first period. The goal was his fourth of the playoffs, tying Kansas City forward Mark Cooper for the team's postseason lead in goals. Defenseman Willie Raskob and Cooper assisted on the goal. Tulsa gained a two-goal advantage with two unanswered goals to end the first period. Adam Pleskach netted the game-tying goal two minutes and eight seconds after Durocher's tally. Dylan Bredo and Mike McKee assisted. The Oilers took the lead on a goal from Alex Dostie two minutes and 59 seconds later. Eric Drapluk was given the assist on the goal. The Oilers outshot Kansas City 13-9 in the opening period.

Kansas City tied the game just one minute and 10 seconds into the second period, when Durocher broke free on a breakaway, scoring his second goal of the game. Tulsa kept Kansas City at arm's length with two unanswered goals in the final 7:22 of the second period. Tulsa defenseman Steven Kaunisto scored the game-winning power play goal at the 12:38 mark of the second period, getting assists from Adam Pleskach and Stephen Perfetto. Dostie struck the final blow at the 17:23 mark of the period, the final goal of the hockey game. Scott Hanegar and Scott Moldenhauer picked up assists on the goal.

The Mavs and Oilers did not score in the third period and Tulsa won the game, 4-2, forcing a decisive Game Seven in Tulsa on Wednesday night. Tulsa outshot the Mavericks 31-27 on the evening.

Mountain Division Semifinals (Series tied, 2-2)

Game One: 6-4, Kansas City - KC leads series, 1-0

Game Two: 3-2 (OT), Tulsa - Series tied, 1-1

Game Three: 3-2, Kansas City - KC leads series, 2-1

Game Four: 4-3, Tulsa - Series tied, 2-2

Game Five: 4-3, Kansas City - KC leads series, 3-2

Game Six: 4-2, Tulsa - Series tied, 3-3

Game Seven: April 24 at Tulsa

