Everblades to Face Orlando in South Division Finals
April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have advanced to the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub and will battle the Orlando Solar Bears in the best-of-seven South Division Finals.
The 'Blades will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday of this week. If necessary, Florida will host Games 6 and 7, as well. Tickets for the first two games of the South Division Finals are ON SALE NOW.
The two teams will meet in the second round for the second consecutive season. Florida dispatched the Solar Bears in five games last season.
The full schedule for the South Division Finals is below.
Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
Game 3 - at Orlando, Tuesday, April 30 7 p.m. (Amway Center)
Game 4 - at Orlando, Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. (Amway Center)
*Game 5 - at Orlando, Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. (Amway Center)
*Game 6 - Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)
*If necessary
For more information call the 'Blades at 239-948-PUCK (7825) or visit floridaeverblades.com.
-
Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fits into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!
SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!
Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades celebrate against the Orlando Solar Bears
(Kevin Bires Photography)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2019
- Everblades to Face Orlando in South Division Finals - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears to Face Everblades in South Division Finals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: K-Wings Aim to Even Series, Force Game 7 in Cincy - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades to Face Orlando in South Division Finals
- Electric Second: 'Blades Close out Series with 5-1 Win over Jacksonville
- Preview: Everblades Host IceMen on Cusp of Series Win
- Big Ben: Masella's Four-Point Game Lifts 'Blades over IceMen in Game 5
- Berdin Stymies Everblades in Jacksonville's Game 4 Win