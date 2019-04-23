Everblades to Face Orlando in South Division Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have advanced to the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub and will battle the Orlando Solar Bears in the best-of-seven South Division Finals.

The 'Blades will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday of this week. If necessary, Florida will host Games 6 and 7, as well. Tickets for the first two games of the South Division Finals are ON SALE NOW.

The two teams will meet in the second round for the second consecutive season. Florida dispatched the Solar Bears in five games last season.

The full schedule for the South Division Finals is below.

Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3 - at Orlando, Tuesday, April 30 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

Game 4 - at Orlando, Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

*Game 5 - at Orlando, Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

*Game 6 - Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

*If necessary

For more information call the 'Blades at 239-948-PUCK (7825) or visit floridaeverblades.com.

