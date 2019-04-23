Cyclones Advance to Second Round Following Shutout Win

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones shutout the Kalamazoo Wings on Tuesday night, 4-0, in Game 6 of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati wins the series, 4 games to 2, and advances to the Central Division Final where they will meet the Toledo Walleye. The Cyclones received a pair of goals tonight from forward Justin Vaive, and lone tallies from forwards Jesse Schultz and Brady Vail.

Cincinnati wastes little time finding the back of the net, as just 1:15 in Schultz came down the right side and sniped a shot in from the circle on the power play to put the Cyclones on top, 1-0.

The Cyclones took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after the first, and in the second tacked on one more 3:11 in, when Vaive threw a shot that deflected off a defender and in to extend Cincinnati's advantage to 2-0. Vaive was not done and tacked on another roughly five minutes later, when forward Spencer Dorowicz sent a pass to Vaive in front from the right side, and he tapped it in to give the 'Clones a 3-0 advantage after 40 minutes.

The Cyclones sealed the game with a minute and a half to go when Vail took the puck off the end boards following a clear, and he buried it into the empty net to lift Cincinnati to a 4-0 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 30-21 for the night, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside all 30 in the win.

The Cyclones opens up the Central Division Final on home ice against the Toledo Walleye on Thursday night. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

