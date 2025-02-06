Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Frankie Westfield

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union II defender, and a U.S. Youth National Team player, Frankie Westfield to a contract as a Homegrown player through 2028, with an option for 2029. Serving as Union II co-captain last season, Westfield becomes the 27th Union Homegrown player.

"Frankie is a talented and versatile young defender," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His ability to use both feet effectively allows him to impact the game on both sides of the field, and his role as Union II's vice-captain last season makes us confident in his maturity and leadership potential on and off the field. We're excited to see the contribution he'll bring to the first team.

Westfield, 19, joined the Union Academy in 2021 and became Union II's seventh Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. In 2024, as vice-captain, he had a standout season, starting all 26 matches and leading the team in minutes played with 2,313. Westfield tallied six goals and six assists, both career highs, with his six goals setting a new record for most goals by a defender in Union II history, surpassing the five scored by Ryan Richter, now Union II's Head Coach, in 2016. His performances earned him a spot on the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and helped Union II reach their first MLS NEXT Pro Cup during a record-breaking season. The team, the youngest in the Eastern Conference, set club records with 15 wins, 52 points, 59 goals scored, and a +18 goal differential. In addition to his contributions at Union II, Westfield signed a short-term deal with the Union first team for their match against Nashville SC on July 20, 2024, and was named to the 2024 Leagues Cup roster.

Internationally, Westfield received his first call-up to the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Chile on October 7th, 2024, where he made two appearances (one start) against Chile's U20 team on October 12th and October 15th.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign defender Frankie Westfield to a contract as a Homegrown through 2028, with an option for 2029.

Name: Frankie Westfield

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 165 lb

Born: December 9, 2005

Birthplace: Pennsylvania

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign defender Frankie Westfield.

