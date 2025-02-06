Minnesota United Loans Defender Matúš Kmeť to Górnik Zabrze

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has loaned defender Matúš Kmeť to Górnik Zabrze of the Ekstraklasa, Poland's top flight, for the 2025 season, which includes an option to buy. This loan additionally opens up an international roster spot for Minnesota United.

"Minnesota United wishes Matúš the best of luck during his time on loan with Górnik Zabrze," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to seeing his continued football development across these next 12 months with this opportunity in Poland."

Since joining Minnesota United in the summer of 2024, Kmeť primarily played with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro team. To-date, Kmeť has played in three matches during the MNUFC2 regular season while playing 242 minutes.

Internationally, Kmeť has earned call-ups for Slovakia's youth sides. Since his debut cap with the Slovakia U17 side, the defender has made 29 game appearances and has scored three goals across call-ups with Slovakia's U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 squads. He most recently earned a preliminary call-up with the senior Slovakia National Team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship.

VITALS:

Matúš Kmeť

Position: Defender

Height: 5'8"

Date of Birth: 6/27/2000 (24 years old)

Birthplace: Ružomberok, Slovakia

