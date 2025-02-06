FC Cincinnati Loan Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC
February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have loaned Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian Série A club Santos FC through December 2025, the clubs announced today. As part of the deal, Santos has a purchase obligation on the loan if certain performance metrics are met.
In a corresponding move, FC Cincinnati have signed Barreal to an extension through the 2026 MLS season.
Barreal, who spent the 2024 season on loan with Brazilian side Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, has made 121 appearances for FC Cincinnati, notching 19 goals and 29 assists over four seasons since joining the club in 2020.
