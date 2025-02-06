Chicago Fire FC and Saturdays Football to Host Launch Party Celebrating the Club's 2025 Secondary Kit

Chicago Fire FC is getting ready to unveil their 2025 Secondary Kit, in partnership with MLS and Adidas. To celebrate the launch locally, the Fire are joining forces with beloved vintage soccer shop Saturdays Football for a community day centered around the Club and new kit.

WHAT:

In-store community shopping event highlighting the Fire's 2025 Secondary Kit with interactive elements and appearances.

In addition to the newly launched kit, as well as other coveted Chicago Fire apparel and accessories on-site, guests will enjoy coffee and tea from local shop Monday Coffee Co, Cold Time beer by Revolution Brewing, sounds by House Calls with live sets from KOZ, Tres Mortimer, and Ivano, as well as giveaways throughout the day including a chance to win an authentic kit signed by the First Team, tickets to the Club's home Inter Miami match on Apr. 13, Chicago Fire Swag Bags, and plenty more!

WHEN:

Saturday, February 15

12:00 - 4:00 PM CT

WHERE:

Saturdays Football - Wicker Park

1719 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

WHO:

Appearances by:

12:30 - 1:00 PM CT - Mascot Sparky

2:00 - 3:00 PM CT - Chicago Fire Legend CJ Brown

