CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dante Sealy

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday the signing of defender Dante Sealy. The 21-year-old American agreed to a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option for 2027.

"We are delighted to add Dante to the team," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a dynamic player who brings speed and volume to the left flank. Developed in different environments in North America and Europe, he has room to progress and the potential of reaching new heights."

The native of Brooklyn, New York is a product of the FC Dallas academy. Since 2020, he has played four MLS seasons with FC Dallas, where he appeared in 38 gamesand 1,247 minutes, scoring two goals and picking up one assist.

In 2019, after signing his first professional contract with FC Dallas, he suited up for reserve team North Texas SC in USL League One where he played 19 games and 967 minutes. During that same year, Sealy helped North Texas capture both the USL League One regular season and the playoffs.

During the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, on loan with PSV Eindhoven, Sealy played 54 games and 2,734 minutes with the U21 team, scoring six goals and adding one assist.

Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired defender Dante Sealy for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option for 2027.

DANTE SEALY

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11

Weight: 176 lbs

Date of birth: April 17, 2003

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Last club: FC Dallas

Acquisition date : February 6, 2025

