CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dante Sealy
February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday the signing of defender Dante Sealy. The 21-year-old American agreed to a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option for 2027.
"We are delighted to add Dante to the team," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a dynamic player who brings speed and volume to the left flank. Developed in different environments in North America and Europe, he has room to progress and the potential of reaching new heights."
The native of Brooklyn, New York is a product of the FC Dallas academy. Since 2020, he has played four MLS seasons with FC Dallas, where he appeared in 38 gamesand 1,247 minutes, scoring two goals and picking up one assist.
In 2019, after signing his first professional contract with FC Dallas, he suited up for reserve team North Texas SC in USL League One where he played 19 games and 967 minutes. During that same year, Sealy helped North Texas capture both the USL League One regular season and the playoffs.
During the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, on loan with PSV Eindhoven, Sealy played 54 games and 2,734 minutes with the U21 team, scoring six goals and adding one assist.
Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired defender Dante Sealy for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option for 2027.
DANTE SEALY
Position: Defender
Height: 5'11
Weight: 176 lbs
Date of birth: April 17, 2003
Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York
Last club: FC Dallas
Acquisition date : February 6, 2025
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Loan Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Frankie Westfield - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dante Sealy - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York Red Bulls Sign Former MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI Defender Tim Parker to MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Matúš Kmeť to Górnik Zabrze - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dante Sealy
- CF Montréal Signs Québec Forward Owen Graham-Roache
- Three CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Called up by Canada U20
- CF Montréal Announces Roster to Continue Training Camp in Orlando
- Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17