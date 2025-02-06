New York Red Bulls Sign Former MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI Defender Tim Parker to MLS Contract

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have signed Long Island native Tim Parker to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Parker signs a one-year MLS contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

"We are excited to welcome Tim back to the New York Red Bulls," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Tim has been a member of some incredible moments in our club's history and we are looking forward to having him in our locker room and helping create more great memories for our club."

Parker, 31, has played for 10 seasons in MLS, where he has featured for the New England Revolution, St. Louis City SC, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, and the Red Bulls. Parker made seven appearances with the Revolution in 2024, but prior to that, he played two seasons with St. Louis City SC, where he helped lead the club to topping the Western Conference in their inaugural season in 2023. Parker was named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Roster and was also an MLS Best XI selection in the same season. He made 56 career appearances for the club and tallied six goals.

The Hicksville, N.Y. native played for the Red Bulls for three seasons, where he made 95 career appearances across all competitions and tallied three goals and three assists. He joined the Red Bulls during the 2018 season after being acquired via trade from Vancouver. In 2018, Parker made 29 MLS appearances and helped the club win the Supporters Shield. He also became the first defender in franchise history to score a goal in the MLS Cup Playoffs, after scoring in the 2018 Easter Conference Final against Atlanta United FC. He helped anchor New York's backline that gave up a league-low 33 goals and kept a league-high 15 clean sheets in 2018.

"Tim is a great leader and a great defender that will add to our roster, and we are looking forward to working with him," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has a lot of experience in MLS and that experience will be invaluable for us this season."

Prior to New York, Parker spent three seasons with Vancouver after being selected by the club at No. 15 overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. He went on to make 100 career appearances with the Whitecaps and recorded four goals and three assists. He made his MLS debut in a 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers on May 2, 2015. In his MLS career, Parker has made 274 career MLS appearances and has logged 23,374 minutes played.

Parker was a four-year starter at Saint John's University before beginning his professional career. He helped lead the Red Storm to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2011-2013. Parker made 79 career appearances for St. Johns and was a two-time All-Big East First Team selection and also was named to the NSCAA All-Region First Team in 2012 and 2013.

The defender has also represented the United States at the senior national team level, where he has made two appearances. Parker made his debut on June 2, 2018, in an international friendly against Ireland.

TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have signed Long Island native Tim Parker to an MLS contract. Parker signs a one-year MLS contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 on February 6, 2025.

