Dynamo & Dash Charities Partner with the Houston Marathon Foundation to Host Family Fun Run on April 5 at HSP

HOUSTON - Dynamo & Dash Charities, the charitable foundation of Houston Dynamo Football Club, and the Houston Marathon Foundation (HMF) are excited to announce the inaugural Family Fun Run at Houston Sports Park on April 5, just ahead of World Health Day on April 7.
This event aims to promote health and fitness within families and communities through a 1-mile and 2-mile course, encouraging participants to take small steps towards fun, healthier lifestyles and providing a platform for families to engage in physical activity together.
"Getting families active together at fun events reminds us that exercise is something to celebrate," said Valerie Holland, Executive Director of Dynamo & Dash Charities. "Soccer, races and fun runs reflect our shared values, focusing on increasing access to the life-changing health benefits of movement and community."
Dr. Lars Thestrup, Medical Director of the Houston Marathon Committee, emphasized the importance of family involvement in physical activity. "Children who engage in daily physical activity, like running or walking, can reduce their risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes by up to 50%. A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that kids who were active for 60 minutes a day had lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol and better insulin sensitivity, highlighting the long-term health benefits of early physical activity," he stated.
This event, presented by the Houston Marathon Foundation (HMF), reflects the shared values of both organizations in promoting wellness and community engagement. Chevron is the key sponsor for the event, which is expected to attract over 200 supporters cheering close to 3,000 participants along the course. Attendees can look forward to receiving shirts, medals and a variety of giveaways at the post-race festival as part of the $15 registration fee. There will be a variety of activities including bounce houses, Chevron STEM Zone activations, as well as soccer activities.
Sign up today to join this exciting event, at https://www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com/participants/funrun/ and the Houston Marathon Foundation will email you all the details you need to get moving with your family!
