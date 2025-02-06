Atlanta United Community Fund Names 10 Organizations as Latest GA 100 Grant Recipients

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - The  Atlanta United Community Fund  (AUCF) today announced it has awarded $865,000 in grants to create or refurbish 10 additional fields through its GA 100 initiative, a pitch-build program with a goal of constructing up to 100 mini-pitches in under-resourced communities across Georgia. The latest round of grants raises the total number of mini-pitches either completed or in-development to 40, while spanning 30 different non-profit organizations.

AUCF, an associate-led fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the nation's leading community development support organization, will start accepting requests for proposals for the next phase of GA 100 on Feb. 15. Eligible organizations can apply for a matching grant of up to $100,000 per mini-pitch.

"These 10 new mini-pitches mark an exciting milestone in the momentum of GA 100," said Skate Noftsinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Atlanta United. "With 40 pitches now completed or in development, this program is reaching communities in every corner of Georgia and making an investment in the future by giving kids and families across the state a place to enjoy soccer and build lasting connections."

To learn more about GA 100 including how to apply for a grant, visit atlutd.com/ga100.

The $865,000 in grants will be committed to the following organizations to build 10 mini-pitches across the state:

ORGANIZATION CITY FIELD

Stephens County School District Toccoa Grass field at Stephens County High School

Southern Crescent Soccer Foundation McDonough Turf field at Alexander Park

Irwin County Recreation Department Ocilla Grass field at Irwin County High School

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier Mount Airy Turf field at Tim Lee Club

The Clarkston Community Center Foundation, Inc. Clarkston Grass field at Milam Park

Atrium Health Floyd and the Town of Trion Trion Turf field at the Trion Recreation Department

Atrium Health Floyd and YMCA of Rome Floyd County Rome Turf field at YMCA of Rome Floyd County

Atrium Health Floyd and City of Rockmart Rockmart Turf field at Hogue Avenue Park

Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta Norcross Turf field at A. Worley Brown Club

YMCA of Metro Atlanta Decatur Grass field at South Dekalb Family YMCA

GA 100  launched in 2020 when AUCF awarded $1.6 million to LISC to lead installation of the first phase of mini-pitches across the state of Georgia. Seventeen organizations received grants to build the initial 20 pitches. In 2023, AUCF increased its investment in the project when it invested an additional $3.36 million to construct an additional 30 mini-pitches, committing funding toward building or restoring up to 50 mini-pitches throughout the state.

Select organizations that have demonstrated an ability to raise cash funds or in-kind support will be awarded the matching grant of up to $100,000. Organizations from all corners of Georgia have been awarded grants including Augusta, Brunswick, Cedartown, Gainesville, Hogansville, Rome, Savannah and more.

LISC - the nation's leading community development support organization - identifies local, nonprofit and community-based agencies wishing to build or refurbish soccer mini-pitches at schools, neighborhood parks and other recreation spaces in Georgia neighborhoods. Once approved by AUCF, the local organizations receive financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of mini-pitches in their communities. The organizations then oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"No community is complete without public spaces where young people and adults can gather to play, talk and get to know each other," said Beverly Smith, LISC's vice president of Sports & Recreation. "The GA 100 initiative has a major role in creating those spaces in neighborhoods that need them."

AUCF is led by a committee of Blank Family of Businesses associates who inform funding priorities, evaluate grant applications, conduct site visits and monitor the impact of their grants.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.