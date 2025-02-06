Inter Miami CF Sells out 2025 Season Tickets; Limited Single-Match Tickets and Half Season Plans Available

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is thrilled to announce the Club has sold out of Season Tickets for the 2025 MLS regular season. 2025 Season Ticket Members gain access to exclusive fan experiences throughout the season and receive priority over the general public when Inter Miami moves to its new home in Miami, Miami Freedom Park, coming in 2026.

Fans can still experience the electrifying atmosphere in our final season at Chase Stadium and witness history in the making as Inter Miami continues to rise by purchasing single-match tickets. Single-match tickets for Inter Miami's home fixtures throughout the 2025 MLS regular season are available HERE, while supplies last.

In addition, fans can still enjoy 2025 MLS Regular Season matches and access to Miami Freedom Park and acquire great seats through The Pink & Black Half Season Plans. Fans who opt for The Half Season Plan will receive tickets to eight regular season games, with designated seating that will remain the same for each game attended. The Black plan will include the last match of the 2025 season, set to be our final regular season match at Chase Stadium before the team moves to Miami. The Pink Plan will include a different set of predetermined matches from the Black Plan, highlighted by a match-up against the MLS Cup defending champions, LA Galaxy. With eight regular season match tickets, Half Season Plan Members will receive, on average, admission to one match per month during the season. Both plans will exclude the Home Opener but will include an option to purchase tickets to the match at a discounted rate. Pink & Black Half Plan holders will also receive a membership representative for personalized customer service throughout the season and much more!

Inter Miami CF will kick off its highly-anticipated 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET when it hosts New York City FC at Chase Stadium.

