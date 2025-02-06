San Diego FC Announces Celebration Nights for Inaugural 2025 MLS Season

February 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced its 2025 Celebration Nights schedule for the Club's inaugural Major League Soccer season.

SDFC's highly anticipated first home match, presented by DIRECTV, will take place on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT against St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium. To mark the historic occasion, every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive SDFC scarf, courtesy of DIRECTV. Fans can guarantee access to the historic Home Opener by becoming a Founding Member today.

The Club's first-ever Youth Club Night will take place on April 26 against Real Salt Lake, celebrating the young players and families that shape the local soccer community. Military Appreciation Night on May 3 will honor active-duty service members, Veterans, and their families as SDFC takes on FC Dallas, while Kids Night on May 17 against Sporting KC will feature youth-focused activations and entertainment. Summer Kickoff Night, presented by Cal Bank & Trust, will bring the coastal summer vibes to Snapdragon Stadium on May 31 when SDFC faces Austin FC.

Stars & Stripes Night on July 5 will see SDFC take on Houston Dynamo FC, celebrating Independence Day with patriotic activations and a tribute to service members. The club will celebrate Pride Night in collaboration with San Diego Pride on Aug. 23, followed by Hispanic Heritage Night on Sept. 13 against Minnesota United FC, recognizing the diverse cultures within the Hispanic community. The regular season will close with Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Sept. 27 against the San Jose Earthquakes, as SDFC thanks its faithful fans with special giveaways and entertainment.

Additional giveaways and fan activations for the Club's nine 2025 Celebration Nights will be announced throughout the season. For more information on San Diego FC's 2025 season and Celebration Nights, please visit www.SanDiegoFC.com/tickets/celebrationnights.

SDFC 2025 CELEBRATION NIGHTS:

2025 Inaugural Home Opener - March 1

SDFC kicks off its inaugural MLS season with a historic Home Opener, presented by DIRECTV, against St. Louis CITY SC. Every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive scarf, courtesy of DIRECTV, to commemorate the momentous night. The celebration will feature pre-match musical performances, the introduction of the club's pre-match tradition, and special in-game moments to mark the beginning of a new era in San Diego's sports history.

Youth Club Night - April 26

In a match against Real Salt Lake, San Diego's young soccer stars take center stage as SDFC hosts Youth Club Night to celebrate the youth players, clubs, and families that make up the San Diego soccer community. Youth clubs in attendance will be recognized in-stadium, with special matchday programming and surprises throughout the evening.

Military Appreciation - May 3

SDFC will honor the bravery and sacrifice of active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families as the Club hosts FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium. Military Appreciation Night will feature special tributes, pre-match ceremonies, and in-game moments to recognize San Diego's deep-rooted military community.

Kids Night - May 17

SDFC will host Kids Night at Snapdragon Stadium to celebrate the young generation of San Diego FC fans as the Club faces off against Sporting KC. Kids can enjoy interactive games, exclusive youth merchandise, and a special youth national anthem performance. Expect a fun-filled night of family-friendly entertainment designed for SDFC's youngest fans.

Summer Kickoff Night, presented by Cal Bank & Trust - May 31

There's nothing like summer in San Diego! SDFC hosts Austin FC for Summer Kickoff Night, presented by Cal Bank & Trust, celebrating the city's coastal culture with entertainment, fan giveaways, and special activities capturing the energy of summertime in San Diego.

Stars & Stripes Night - July 5

Celebrate Independence Weekend at Snapdragon Stadium as SDFC takes on the Houston Dynamo for Stars & Stripes Night. The night will feature patriotic pregame festivities, tributes to service members, and a stadium-wide celebration of American pride.

Pride Night - Aug. 23

In collaboration with San Diego Pride, SDFC proudly celebrates the LGBTQ+ community on Pride Night. This special evening will feature themed activations and a vibrant display of inclusivity to celebrate the rich diversity of San Diego.

Hispanic Heritage Night - Sept. 13

SDFC honors the cultures, traditions, and contributions of the Hispanic community during Hispanic Heritage Night at Snapdragon Stadium. As the club faces Minnesota United FC, the night will include cultural performances, themed entertainment, and a tribute to the diverse Hispanic heritage that shapes San Diego and its communities.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Alaska Airlines - Sept. 27

The final home match of the regular season is dedicated to the heart and soul of SDFC - the fans. As the club takes on the San Jose Earthquakes, Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, will include exclusive giveaways, special recognitions, and surprises to thank the fans for their passion and dedication throughout the inaugural season.

2025 SAN DIEGO FC MLS REGULAR SEASON HOME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) CELEBRATION NIGHT

Saturday, March 1 St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 PM Home Opener, presented by DIRECTV

Saturday, March 15 Columbus Crew 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 29 LAFC 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 5 Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 26 Real Salt Lake 4:30 PM Youth Club Night

Saturday, May 3 FC Dallas 6:00 PM Military Appreciation

Wednesday, May 14 Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 17 Sporting KC 7:30 PM Kids Night

Saturday, May 24 LA Galaxy 1:30 PM

Saturday, May 31 Austin FC 7:30 PM Summer Kickoff Night, presented by Cal Bank & Trust

Saturday, July 5 Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 PM Stars & Stripes Night

Wednesday, July 16 Toronto FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 19 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 PM

Friday, July 25 Nashville SC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 23 Portland Timbers 7:30 PM Pride Night

Saturday, Sept. 13 Minnesota United FC 7:30 PM Hispanic Heritage Night

Saturday, Sept. 27 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Alaska Airlines

To learn more about official club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

