Phantoms Tickets on Sale Tomorrow
March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
With the recent announcement of capacity restrictions increasing here in Pennsylvania, a limited number of tickets* for upcoming Lehigh Valley Phantoms home games for the remainder of this season will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Tuesday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m.
*Limited tickets must be purchased in full pre-determined pod size listed on the map. Pod sizes range between 2 and 5 seats in size.
Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics
