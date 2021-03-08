Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Taylor Raddysh, Goaltender Spencer Martin from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Taylor Raddysh and goaltender Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. In addition, forward Gemel Smith and goaltender Christopher Gibson have been assigned to the Crunch.

Raddysh, 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, has recorded two goals and five points in nine games with the Crunch this season. He has appeared in 141 career NHL games, all with Syracuse, recording 39 goals and 86 points, including 12 power play goals and four game-winners. Raddysh has played in four career Calder Cup Playoff games, all during the 2019 postseason.

The Caledon, Ontario native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Martin, 6-3, 200 pounds, has played in four games with the Crunch this season, notching a 2-2-0 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He has skated in 162 career AHL games with Syracuse, Colorado Eagles and San Antonio Rampage. Martin has played in three NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Martin was drafted by Colorado in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

