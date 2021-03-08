Heat Hot Streak Hits Six Games with OT Win

WINNIPEG, MB - With five skaters tallying multi-point efforts and Glenn Gawdin potting an overtime strike, the Stockton Heat (6-2-0-0) extended their win streak to a team-record six games with a 6-5 overtime win over the Manitoba Moose (6-6-1-0) Monday at the Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.

For the fifth-straight game the Heat jumped on top first, Martin Pospisil getting the last touch on a puck that snuck past the goal line for the early edge, the lone score of the opening period.

The scoring took off in the second period, with Stockton cashing in on goals from Emilio Pettersen and Alex Petrovic before the Moose clawed back even before the horn sounded on the frame for a 3-3 tie through 40 minutes.

The pace held through the third, the teams trading goals and each scoring twice with Mark Simpson finding twine 5:07 into the frame and Matthew Phillips putting the visitors on top with just 3:05 remaining in regulation, but a resilient Manitoba squad was able to battle back and force overtime, where Gawdin ended the game after just 34 seconds of 3-on-3 action.

Both teams capitalized throughout the game when up a skater, with Stockton netting three goals on the man-advantage and the Moose adding a pair of their own.

NOTABLE

- Artyom Zagidulin made his Stockton season debut in the game. He made 34 saves in the win and is now 12-3-0-1 all-time in AHL road games.

- Alex Petrovic's four points (1g, 3a) on the night represent a Heat season high. He now has eight points in the last three games.

- Martin Pospisil matched his 2019-20 goal total, netting his third of the season.

- Emilio Pettersen has two multi-point efforts in his first eight pro games. Monday's game was his first pro three-point night.

- Manitoba's second period power play goal ended a streak of 22 consecutive kills for the Heat. It was the first goal scored against the PK since the season opener.

- Stockton has scored the first goal in five consecutive games.

- The six-game win streak is the longest in Heat team history.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 3-6

STK PK - 1-3

THREE STARS

First - Glenn Gawdin (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Nathan Todd (2 goals, 1 assist)

Third - Alex Petrovic (1 goal, 3 assists)

GOALIES

W - Artyom Zagidulin (34 saves on 39 shots faced)

L - Mikhail Berdin (25 saves on 31 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Moose meet again Wednesday at 5 p.m. MST, 4 p.m. PST at the Bell MTS Iceplex for the second of four straight between the clubs.

