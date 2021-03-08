P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Overtime, 3-2

MARLBOROUGH, MA. - Cameron Hughes scored a goal and added an assist while Dan Vladar recorded 21 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, in overtime on Monday afternoon. Providence outshot Hartford by count of 40-24 while going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 1-for-8 on the power play. Today marks the second time in five matchups this season that Hartford has defeated Providence.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

HARTFORD 1 0 1 1 3

PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 0 2

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We had eight power plays and a five on three. You quickly accumulate shots when that happening. It's not necessarily that the power play was bad - I actually thought we were pretty clean and generated we just weren't able to bury, other than Lantosi.

I thought it was a fair result, to be honest with you. I thought we were a little loose around our net from time to time. I thought we were a little light on pucks from time to time. I'll give Hartford credit for that because they were coming at us and were very physical. They made it hard on our defensemen to make clean plays.

I thought it was a relatively balanced game. I think it could have gone either way, especially when you don't bury on a five-on-three. It would have been nice to have one more of those to really capitalize on the accumulation."

STATS

- Cameron Hughes recorded his third mutli-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. After collecting 16 points (6G, 10A) in 44 games last year, Hughes has eight points (3G, 5A) through 10 games this season.

- Robert Lantosi scored a goal for the second consecutive game and extended his point streak to three games. Lantosi has four points (2G, 2A) during that three-game span.

- Zach Senyshyn picked up his fourth assist of the year and has eight points ( 4G, 4A) on the season.

- Tommy Cross recorded his first point of the season with an assist.

- Jack Ahcan picked up his seventh assist of the season. The rookie defenseman has four points (1G, 3A) in his last four games.

- Dan Vladar made 21 saves on 24 shots. Through five games this season, Vladar is 2-2-1 with a 2.01 goals against average and .923 save percentage.

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Wednesday March, 10 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 10 15

HARTFORD 7 6

BRIDGEPORT 7 4

