Rocket: Powered by Female Strength

March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release







Today on International Women's Day we would like to highlight the importance of the three women that work every day to deliver the best quality of product for the fans.

On the Rocket's team, there are three women who work in Marketing, Game Presentation and Sales who are the driving force behind the team: Vanessa Grenier, Cynthia St-Louis and Rachel Gauthier.

Vanessa Grenier is the very talented graphic artist who has been working within the Canadiens organization since 2018. Not only has Vanessa taken over the responsibilities of graphic design for the Rocket, she has also worked closely with the Canadiens over her time to ensure that the vision for the organization is aligned. While many may think that the Rocket only have men employed, Vanessa is here to tell you that is not the case.

"Contrary to what people may think, just because it's a men's team on the ice that doesn't mean that there's no place for women with the big team. I always felt that at the Rocket, we were included in the work process as equally as everyone else."

Having been a former competitive figure skater for 11 years, Vanessa knows all about what it takes to ensure that you're always at your best: passion and emotions.

"I like to work in sport because it's full of challenges and emotions. I grew up involved in sports, it's a passion, which is very contagious in my opinion."

Contagious is a word often used to describe someone who makes those around them better, and that is exactly what you get from Cynthia St-Louis. Cynthia is an account manager on the Rocket sales team. She joined the team for the 2019-20 season, but it didn't take long for her to make a strong impression among her clients and colleagues. Her drive and expertise ensured that she was quickly relied on to manage many different group experiences as well as community opportunities. Acting as the face of the Rocket in these situations, Cynthia has always been one to represent the team with grace and professionalism.

"As the only woman in the department, I believe I bring a different dynamic to the sales team. The majority of women have a different approach and a unique outlook in the field, which is what helps change the image of certain sports. In addition, I believe that we can be role models for the next generation of women. Similar to sport journalist Chantal Machabé or boxers Kim Clavel and Marie-Eve Dicaire as well as all of those who honour women in positions related to sports."

Rachel Gauthier is one of the hardest working people behind the scenes for the Rocket. As coordinator of Game Presentation, Rachel's work effects a lot of different factors, whether it be technical problems at Place Bell, music coordination or working closely with our broadcast partners, you can always ensure that Rachel and her team will be able to deliver no matter the size and scope of the project. Rachel's supervisor, Sébastien Vaillant, Director of Marketing and Events, can vouche for the impact that she has had on the entire organization.

"Rachel's contribution is invaluable and without her the Rocket wouldn't be where it is today. Since her first days with the organization, Rachel has never hesitated to push boundaries, transform the way we have done things and introduce new ideas, always with the aim of raising standards. Her vision and values are an integral part of our team and the whole organizations benefits." Says Sébastien.

Rachel has been a mainstay in the organization since 2011, having worked a large number of sporting events from baseball games to hockey games at the Bell Centre. Sébastien is also quick to mention that she has a hand in many other Rocket initiatives as well.

"Being involved in a multitude of projects, including community programs, Rachel stands out for her involvement, her dedication and her willingness to change things. We are fortunate to be able to count on her and all that she brings."

While the Rocket do not have the most populated administration team, the roles that these women play is nearly impossible to measure. The work that they have accomplished over their time with the Rocket is invaluable and hopes to inspire generations to come, showing young girls that they do belong in professional men's sport leagues.

On this International Women's Day, we salute these three women for all of their contributions to the team's success.

