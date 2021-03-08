Bakersfield's Cooper Marody Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Cooper Marody has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 7, 2021.

Marody notched five goals and three assists in three games last week, moving to the top of the AHL scoring leaderboard.

Marody picked up an assist on Wednesday evening as Bakersfield defeated San Jose, 6-0. He then recorded the first hat trick of his pro career in a 5-3 win over Ontario on Saturday, before registering two goals and two assists for his first career four-point effort in a 5-1 road win over the Reign on Sunday.

A third-year pro from Brighton, Mich., Marody is tied for the league lead in goals (eight) and points (13) through 10 games played this season. The 24-year-old Marody was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19, and has totaled 33 goals and 64 assists for 97 points in 101 career AHL contests with Bakersfield. Originally selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marody was acquired by Edmonton on Mar. 21, 2018, and has skated in six NHL games with the Oilers.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Marody will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

