American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for tonight against the Colorado Eagles (AHL Game #118) in Loveland, Colo., has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #118 - Henderson at Colorado - from Mon., Mar. 8 to TBD
