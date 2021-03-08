Cooper Marody Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week
March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that Condors forward Cooper Marody has been selected as the CCM / AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 7, 2021. Marody had eight points (5g-3a) over three games during the week as the Condors went 3-0 and have won five straight games.
WATCH: Michelob Ultra Moments: 5-1 win over Ontario yesterday
After an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over San Jose, the Brighton, Michigan native followed it up with a hat trick on Saturday in the team's 5-3 win over Ontario and four points (2g-2a) in a 5-1 win on the road on Sunday.
In 101 career AHL games, Marody has amassed 97 points (33g-64a). He represented the Condors at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic and was named AHL Rookie of the Month in February 2019.
In recognition, Marody will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.
Previous Condors to receive the CCM/AHL Player of the Week Award:
Stuart Skinner - January 26, 2020
Joe Gambardella - January 27, 2019
Nick Ellis - October 22, 2017
Anton Lander - February 26, 2017
Taylor Beck - November 6, 2016
The Condors are home for three games this week, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday all at 6 p.m.
