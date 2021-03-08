American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
LOVELAND - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for tonight against the Colorado Eagles (AHL Game #118) in Loveland, Colo., has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
