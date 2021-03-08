American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







LOVELAND - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for tonight against the Colorado Eagles (AHL Game #118) in Loveland, Colo., has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.