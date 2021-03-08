Colorado Concludes Multiple Transactions

March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Trent Miner and forward Sasha Mutala have been released from their amateur tryout agreements. Miner is returning to the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants, while Mutala is set to rejoin the WHL's Tri-City Americans. In addition, the Eagles have signed forward Riley Woods to a professional tryout agreement and have recalled forward Ty Lewis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Woods has notched one goal and two assists in five AHL games this season with Colorado and has also collected 16 points in 14 games with the Grizzlies. Lewis returns to the Eagles after skating in four games with Colorado earlier this season. The 23-year-old has also notched seven assists in five contests with Utah.

Miner returns to the major-junior ranks after amassing a record of 2-3-1 with the Eagles, posting a 2.86 goals-against average and a .903 save-percentage, in addition to earning his first professional shutout. Mutala picked up his first pro point with an assist against Henderson on March 5th and skated in four total contests with Colorado.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Henderson Silver Knights on Monday, March 8th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.