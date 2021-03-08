Heat Seek Sixth-Straight Win Monday at Manitoba
March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Monday, March 8, 2021
Matchup: Stockton Heat (5-2-0-0; 1st Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (6-6-0-0; 3rd Canadian)
Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, MB
Time: 5:00 p.m. MST | 4:00 p.m. PST
Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.
Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.
TONIGHT
Holding the top spot in the standings and carrying the second-longest active win streak in the AHL, the Stockton Heat look to keep momentum as they hit the ice in Winnipeg for the first of four games against the Manitoba Moose.
This is Stockton's first trip to Winnipeg since the end of the 2018-19 season, when the teams split a pair of contests.
ROOKIE KEEPS ROLLING
Connor Zary extended his scoring streak to a team-high five games with his goal in Saturday's win over the Toronto Marlies, starting the afternoon's scoring. The rookie is up to a point-per-game clip with three goals and four assists on the season, playing alongside Adam Ruzicka and Matthew Phillips.
COMEBACK KIDS
For the second time this season the Heat erased a deficit en route to a win on Saturday. After taking a 2-1 lead into the final frame, Toronto popped to pucks into the net to grab a 3-2 lead until defensemen Zac Leslie and Alex Petrovic lit the lamp in the game's final three minutes to escape with four of four points from the double-header in Toronto.
POWER OUTAGE
Stockton's penalty kill is humming, having killed all 21 power play opportunities that opponents have had against the Heat over the last six games. The Heat were tops in the AHL a season ago on the kill at 87.6-percent but have outpaced that effort thus far this season with a 91.3-percent kill rate, tops in the AHL and second to only Lehigh Valley's 96 percent.
ROAD WARRIORS
Stockton pushed its road record to a perfect 3-0-0-0 away from its home-away-from-home of the Scotiabank Saddledome and will look to continue its strong play on opposition ice with four games in Winnipeg this week. The Heat have actually posted better road records than home marks in each of the previous two seasons under head coach Cail MacLean.
BIG MAC
Connor Mackey continues to contribute at both ends of the ice for the Heat, with an assist on Stockton's game-winning goal from Petrovic and was on the ice for two of Stockton's four goals. The rookie rearguard has five points in Stockton's last five games, with a goal and four assists.
