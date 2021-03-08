Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Rocket March 8th

March 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators will meet the Laval Rocket tonight for the fifth time this season.

The Sens are 1-3-0-0 against Laval heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Filip Gustavsson staying in goal this evening, backed up by Cedrick Andree.

JC Beaudin, Zach Magwood, Robert Calisti, Ollie Alsing and Tye Austin are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators and the Laval Rocket have met four times in Montreal so far this season, with tonight's game being the first on Sens home ice. The Sens were 6-2-0-1 last season against the Rocket.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov is the Sens current points leader, accumulating 4 so far this season (2 goals). Sokolov was a round 2 #61 overall pick by Ottawa Senators during the 2020 NHL Draft.

Mark Kastelic was a round 5 #125 overall pick by Ottawa Senators during the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season he accumulated 68 points (38 goals) in 58 games played with the Calgary Hitman of the WHL where he was Captain.

Where to Watch:

Tonight's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

You asked, we answered. Our most popular basic hoodie is BACK and now available for PRE-ORDER. Grab yours before its gone again!

This lightweight and comfortable hoodie is available in Red and Black, fits true to size and is perfect for spring and summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.