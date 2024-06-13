Petes to Host Frontenacs at the PMC to Open 2024-25 OHL Season

(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the Peterborough Petes will be playing their 2024-25 home and season opener on Thursday, September 26 against the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC).

This is the second year in a row that the Petes will host the Frontenacs to open the season. Last year, Peterborough welcomed Kingston to the PMC as the Petes raised their 2023 OHL Championship banner in front of a sold-out crowd. Peterborough would go on to win the game by a score of 5-4. In 2023-24, Kingston took the season series against Peterborough, with a record of 5-2-1-0 in eight games, compared to the Petes record of 3-4-1-0. Over the last five seasons at the PMC, the Petes have a record of 12-6-2-1 against the Frontenacs.

The only way to guarantee tickets for the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans who purchase the Father's Day Flex Pack will receive the first chance to redeem Home Opener tickets before they go on sale to the public. Fans can purchase the Father's Day Flex Pack until Sunday, June 16, or by visiting the Petes Store while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and promotions.

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 3rd 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the ninth overall selection in the draft.

