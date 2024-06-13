Coming Home - Erie Otters Announce 2024 Home Opener Date, Opponent

June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - It's the biggest date of the Fall for hockey fans: the Home Opener. Fans around the Ontario Hockey League can finally mark the first date on their calendar for the new season, as the league announces the start date of the 2024-25 season for all 20 member teams.

On Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 P.M., hockey will return to downtown Erie at the Erie Insurance Arena for Erie Otters' Home Opener 2024. Expectations will be high for fans and players alike in the homecoming affair; Erie has been successful in their Erie Insurance Arena regular season debuts of late, winning four of their last five home openers.

The home opener will represent the Otters' inaugural game against the newest team in the OHL - the Brampton Steelheads, who relocated from Mississauga during the 2024 offseason. Erie hosted the then-Mississauga Steelheads for last year's home opener. This will be the 12th time in team-history that Erie's home opener has been in September.

After a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 to conclude last season, the Otters are expected to return a number of star players like Pano Fimis, Sam Alfano, Carey Terrance, and of course, 2025 NHL Draft prospects Malcolm Spence and Matthew Schaefer - with legendary head coach Stan Butler also back at the helm.

Further information regarding the home opener, including promotions, giveaways, activations, and the acclaimed Fan Fest, will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Erie will open the new season in Kitchener for a rematch of their first round battle in the 2024 playoffs on Friday, September 27. The complete 68 game 2024-25 season schedule will be announced Monday, June 17 at 11 A.M. on Otters' social media, OttersHockey.com, and on the Ontario Hockey League website.

The Erie Otters are ecstatic to return the top tier of amateur hockey in the world to downtown Erie for the 28th season and reignite the best fan base in the OHL. Don't miss a single moment of this highly-anticipated year of Otters Hockey: 2024-25 Full Season Tickets are on-sale now for as low as $12/game.

