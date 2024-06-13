OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season

June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs second season at the Mad House on Market Street begins on Saturday, September 28th as the Bulldogs will host the defending Eastern Conference Champion Oshawa Generals for a 7:00pm puck drop.

------------------------------------

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced 2024-25 regular season home openers for all 20 member teams.

The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, September 26th when the Peterborough Petes play host to the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:05pm. Opening Week action continues on Friday with a full slate of 10 games across the league. Saturday's schedule features eight contests before Opening Week concludes with two games on Sunday's schedule.

The defending OHL champion London Knights welcome the Flint Firebirds for their home opener on Friday, September 27th while the reigning Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit play host to the Sarnia Sting in their home opener on Saturday, September 28th.

A new chapter of OHL hockey in Brampton gets underway on Friday, September 27th when the Brampton Steelheads face the Brantford Bulldogs at the CAA Centre.

The entire 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released Monday, June 17th at 11:00am.

Full List of Home Openers, 2024-25 season:

Barrie Colts: Saturday, September 28 vs. North Bay, 7:30pm

Brampton Steelheads: Friday, September 27 vs. Brantford, 7:00pm

Brantford Bulldogs: Saturday, September 28 vs. Oshawa, 7:00pm

Erie Otters: Saturday, September 28 vs. Brampton, 7:00pm

Flint Firebirds: Saturday, September 28 vs. London, 7:00pm

Guelph Storm: Friday, September 27 vs. Owen Sound, 7:07pm

Kingston Frontenacs: Friday, September 27 vs. Oshawa, 7:00pm

Kitchener Rangers: Friday, September 27 vs. Erie, 7:00pm

London Knights: Friday, September 27 vs. Flint, 7:00pm

Niagara IceDogs: Sunday, October 6 vs. Brampton, 2:00pm

North Bay Battalion: Friday, September 27 vs. Peterborough, 7:00pm

Oshawa Generals: Sunday, September 29 vs. Ottawa, 6:05pm

Ottawa 67's: Friday, September 27 vs. Niagara, 7:00pm

Owen Sound Attack: Saturday, September 28 vs. Guelph, 7:00pm

Peterborough Petes: Thursday, September 26 vs. Kingston, 7:05pm

Saginaw Spirit: Saturday, September 28 vs. Sarnia, 7:05pm

Sarnia Sting: Friday, September 27 vs. Windsor, 7:05pm

Soo Greyhounds: Friday, September 27 vs. Saginaw, 7:07pm

Sudbury Wolves: Friday, September 27 vs. Barrie, 7:05pm

Windsor Spitfires: Saturday, September 28 vs. Kitchener, 7:05pm

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.