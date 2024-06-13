Ethan Belchetz Awarded OHL Jack Ferguson Award
June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Congratulations to our very own Ethan Belchetz for being awarded the OHL's Jack Ferguson Award at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Ethan accepted the award as a Spitfire in recognition of being the first player selected in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Ethan was joined by his family, Spitfires Governor John Savage, General Manager Bill Bowler, and Spitfire greats Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars and Will Cuylle of the New York Rangers. It was a tremendous honour to receive the award from Mr. Jack Ferguson himself. Congratulations Ethan!
The "Fergie" is presented annually to the player selected first overall in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. The award recognizes the dedication and contributions made by Jack Ferguson during his 25 year association with the Ontario Hockey League, first as a scout with the Ottawa 67's and followed by his appointment as head of the OHL's Central Scouting Bureau in 1981 as its Director of Central Scouting.
