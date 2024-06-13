Season Opener Set September 27

June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

North Bay Battalion News Release







NORTH BAY, Ont. - The North Bay Battalion will open its 2024-25 season at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, against the Peterborough Petes, the Ontario Hockey League club announced Thursday.

One of a full slate of 10 games that night, it's the first of 68 games on the Battalion schedule, including four against Peterborough.

North Bay, which captured a third consecutive Central Division championship last season, posted a won-lost-extended record of 3-0-1 against Peterborough, including a 6-5 overtime loss Nov. 16 at Memorial Gardens and an 8-3 home-ice victory March 24 in the last game of the regular season.

The Petes, who entertain the Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday, Sept. 26, in the only game preceding the Friday night slate, will provide the opposition for the fifth time in 11 Battalion home openers at North Bay since relocation from Brampton for the 2013-14 season.

Peterborough, which prevailed 2-1 on Oct. 11, 2013, after the Troops started the schedule with nine road games, won 4-1 on Sept. 25, 2015. The Battalion defeated the Petes 7-4 on Oct. 7, 2021, and 3-1 on Oct. 13, 2022.

The Barrie Colts also have been the visitors for four North Bay home openers, while the Niagara IceDogs and Hamilton Bulldogs appeared in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The full schedule is to be released Monday.

