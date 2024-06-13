Brampton Steelheads to Play Inaugural Game against Brantford Bulldogs
June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are thrilled to announce the home opener for the 2024-25 season against the Brantford Bulldogs at the CAA Centre on Friday September 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM. The game will be the first of a back-to-back as the team travels to Erie Saturday to take on the Otters.
Last season, the Steelheads and Bulldogs played six times throughout the year, with the Steelheads taking the season series 4-2. Dallas Stars prospect Angus MacDonell registered 7 points (4G,3A) over the 6 games.
The home opener promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. In addition to witnessing the high-octane action on the ice, attendees can enjoy a wide range of pre-game festivities, including live entertainment, and interactive fan activities. More information regarding tickets, promotions, and other activities will be announced at a later date.
Don't miss out on the electrifying home opener as the Brampton Steelheads take on Brantford Bulldogs. Join us at the CAA Centre on September 27 and witness the start of a thrilling season.
Further details, including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
