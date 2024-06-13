OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season
June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced 2024-25 regular season home openers for all 20 member teams.
The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, September 26th when the Peterborough Petes play host to the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:05pm. Opening Week action continues on Friday with a full slate of 10 games across the league. Saturday's schedule features eight contests before Opening Week concludes with two games on Sunday's schedule.
The defending OHL champion London Knights welcome the Flint Firebirds for their home opener on Friday, September 27th while the reigning Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit play host to the Sarnia Sting in their home opener on Saturday, September 28th.
A new chapter of OHL hockey in Brampton gets underway on Friday, September 27th when the Brampton Steelheads face the Brantford Bulldogs at the CAA Centre.
The entire 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released Monday, June 17th at 11:00am.
Full List of Home Openers, 2024-25 season:
Barrie Colts: Saturday, September 28 vs. North Bay, 7:30pm
Brampton Steelheads: Friday, September 27 vs. Brantford, 7:00pm
Brantford Bulldogs: Saturday, September 28 vs. Oshawa, 7:00pm
Erie Otters: Saturday, September 28 vs. Brampton, 7:00pm
Flint Firebirds: Saturday, September 28 vs. London, 7:00pm
Guelph Storm: Friday, September 27 vs. Owen Sound, 7:07pm
Kingston Frontenacs: Friday, September 27 vs. Oshawa, 7:00pm
Kitchener Rangers: Friday, September 27 vs. Erie, 7:00pm
London Knights: Friday, September 27 vs. Flint, 7:00pm
Niagara IceDogs: Sunday, October 6 vs. Brampton, 2:00pm
North Bay Battalion: Friday, September 27 vs. Peterborough, 7:00pm
Oshawa Generals: Sunday, September 29 vs. Ottawa, 6:05pm
Ottawa 67's: Friday, September 27 vs. Niagara, 7:00pm
Owen Sound Attack: Saturday, September 28 vs. Guelph, 7:00pm
Peterborough Petes: Thursday, September 26 vs. Kingston, 7:05pm
Saginaw Spirit: Saturday, September 28 vs. Sarnia, 7:05pm
Sarnia Sting: Friday, September 27 vs. Windsor, 7:05pm
Soo Greyhounds: Friday, September 27 vs. Saginaw, 7:07pm
Sudbury Wolves: Friday, September 27 vs. Barrie, 7:05pm
Windsor Spitfires: Saturday, September 28 vs. Kitchener, 7:05pm
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Ethan Belchetz Awarded OHL Jack Ferguson Award - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Will Welcome Sting in 2024-25 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season - Brantford Bulldogs
- Season Opener Set September 27 - North Bay Battalion
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Home Opener - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Inaugural Game against Brantford Bulldogs - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season - OHL
- Petes to Host Frontenacs at the PMC to Open 2024-25 OHL Season - Peterborough Petes
- Coming Home - Erie Otters Announce 2024 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- OHL Board of Governors Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads Franchise to Brampton - OHL
- OHL Board of Governers Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads to Brampton - Brampton Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Ethan Belchetz Awarded OHL Jack Ferguson Award
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season
- Spitfires Sign 9th Round Pick Ethan Garden to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Sign 3rd Round Pick Max Brocklehurst to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Greentree and Spellacy Invited to NHL Combine