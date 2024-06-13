Spirit Will Welcome Sting in 2024-25 Home Opener

June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit will return to the Dow Event Center on Saturday, September 28th against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop for Saginaw's home opener is set for 7:05pm and will be preceded by a banner raising ceremony.

"On behalf of Dick Garber and Brandon Bordeaux, we look forward to unveiling the Memoria Cup Championship Banner at our 2024-2025 Home Opener alongside our fans," said President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "For 22 seasons, the fan base of Saginaw has waited for this moment as we celebrate with them. To illustrate our gratitude to the fans, we will have the Memorial Cup at the Dow Event Center as the celebration will go well beyond the excitement of a new season. All of our fans are Memorial Cup Champions!"

Saginaw looks to continue a favorable run of home openers, having won their last two Dow Event Center Debuts. Last season, Jacob Cloutier's first OHL goal proved to be the game-winner and Andrew Oke made 24 saves in a 2-1 victory over Sarnia on September 30th, 2023.

Season ticket information and a full 2024-25 season schedule will come available as the offseason continues. Stay tuned to saginawspirit.com for all offseason updates and information prior to the 23rd year of Saginaw Spirit hockey.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.