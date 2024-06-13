OHL Board of Governers Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads to Brampton
June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the OHL Board of Governors has formally approved the relocation of the Mississauga Steelheads franchise to Brampton moving into the 2024-25 season.
The Brampton Steelheads will play out of the CAA Centre, just a 10-minute drive north across the 401 and 407 from their former home in Mississauga.
"We are thrilled about the next chapter in Steelheads hockey! We will be proud to bring our Championship hockey to our new home and even more proud to do so as the Brampton Steelheads."
- Statement from Brampton Steelheads ownership (Elliott Kerr and Kevin Borg)
OHL hockey returns to Brampton for the first time since the Brampton Battalion last played in the city in 2013. Led by Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond, the Steelheads move to Brampton having won an Eastern Conference championship in 2017 while developing the likes of current NHL talent in Nicolas Hague (Vegas Golden Knights), Owen Tippett (Philadelphia Flyers), Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan Bastian (New Jersey Devils) and Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) throughout their 11-year stay in Mississauga.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Ethan Belchetz Awarded OHL Jack Ferguson Award - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Will Welcome Sting in 2024-25 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season - Brantford Bulldogs
- Season Opener Set September 27 - North Bay Battalion
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Home Opener - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Inaugural Game against Brantford Bulldogs - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season - OHL
- Petes to Host Frontenacs at the PMC to Open 2024-25 OHL Season - Peterborough Petes
- Coming Home - Erie Otters Announce 2024 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- OHL Board of Governors Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads Franchise to Brampton - OHL
- OHL Board of Governers Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads to Brampton - Brampton Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Steelheads Stories
- Brampton Steelheads to Play Inaugural Game against Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Board of Governers Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads to Brampton
- Media Release - Steelheads Sign Second Round Pick Troy Patton
- Rounds 4-15 Draft Recap - 2024 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore
- Steelheads Add Two Forwards and Defenceman in First Three Rounds of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection