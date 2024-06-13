OHL Board of Governers Approves Relocation of Mississauga Steelheads to Brampton

June 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the OHL Board of Governors has formally approved the relocation of the Mississauga Steelheads franchise to Brampton moving into the 2024-25 season.

The Brampton Steelheads will play out of the CAA Centre, just a 10-minute drive north across the 401 and 407 from their former home in Mississauga.

"We are thrilled about the next chapter in Steelheads hockey! We will be proud to bring our Championship hockey to our new home and even more proud to do so as the Brampton Steelheads."

- Statement from Brampton Steelheads ownership (Elliott Kerr and Kevin Borg)

OHL hockey returns to Brampton for the first time since the Brampton Battalion last played in the city in 2013. Led by Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond, the Steelheads move to Brampton having won an Eastern Conference championship in 2017 while developing the likes of current NHL talent in Nicolas Hague (Vegas Golden Knights), Owen Tippett (Philadelphia Flyers), Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan Bastian (New Jersey Devils) and Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) throughout their 11-year stay in Mississauga.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.