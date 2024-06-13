Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Home Opener

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are thrilled to announce details regarding the 2024-25 home opener, set for Friday, September 27th. The Rangers will face off against the Erie Otters at 7 pm at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Don't miss the exciting start to the season!

Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as the Rangers return to The Aud, ready to embark on another thrilling season in the Ontario Hockey League. The home opener promises to be an exciting one as they meet their 2023-24 first round playoff opponents with their battle-tested veterans and energized young guns.

Rangers Season Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Jun 17th at 10:00 am. Season Ticket holders will get their same seat(s) for all 34 regular season home games along with the first right to purchasing your seats for the playoffs, in-game exclusive giveaways, experiences with the team, and a VIP card with perks around the city for only $850.00 for an adult & $710.00 for children12 and under. Those wishing to purchase Rangers Season Tickets can do so by heading to www.rangersseasons.com or by contacting us at tickets@kitchenerrangers.com. Information on single game ticket sales will be released later this summer.

The full schedule is set to be released next week. Be a part of the electric atmosphere and witness this battle-built roster hit the ice!

