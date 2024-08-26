Season Ticket Pickup Scheduled to Start September 3

August 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

North Bay Battalion News Release







We are excited to announce that ticket pickup for the upcoming season will begin on September 3rd. Please note that tickets can only be picked up once your account is fully paid.

Pickup will be available from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Battalion Headquarters, located on the second floor of Memorial Gardens.

To streamline the process, please let us know if you prefer emailed tickets, emailed tickets will be sent out the week of September 2nd.

Join us on September 8th outside North Bay Memorial Gardens for the pre-season matchup between the Troops and the Attack. The event will feature a packed lineup of activities, including prizes, live performances, meet & greets, special guests, and more.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.