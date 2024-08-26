Woody's Hoodies Campaign Surpasses $24,000 Donated to Local Cancer Research

WINDSOR, ON. - As we enter Windsor Spitfires training camp, we are proud to highlight that our very own #24 Carson Woodall has raised over $24,000 for local cancer research, through his Woody's Hoodies campaign in collaboration with the Windsor Spitfires and Play for A Cure. Carson was able to surpass his goal $24,000 in under six months through sales and by participating in other local cancer programs and events!

As we gear up for the season, we can't wait to see Woody's Hoodies at rinks all across the region.

Support the cause and get yours today at http://woodyshoodies.ca!

