67's Acquire Picks from Colts for Brad Gardiner

August 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired picks in the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections, today, in exchange for sending centre Brad Gardiner to the Barrie Colts.

"We thank Brad for his contributions to the 67's over the past three seasons," said General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

2026 Second Round Pick (Saginaw)

2028 Second Round Pick (Barrie)

2027 Third Round Pick (Kitchener)

2025 Fourth Round Pick (Kitchener)

To Barrie:

C Brad Gardiner

Gardiner, 18, was selected in the third round, 40th overall, by Ottawa in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. The Aurora, Ontario native went on to suit up in 188 games over the next three seasons, posting 38 goals and 57 assists, for 95 points and was drafted 79th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2023 NHL Draft.

