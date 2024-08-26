67's Open 2024-25 Training Camp August 28

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will officially begin preparations for the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League season, on Wednesday.

Players report to 2024-25 67's Training Camp on Tuesday, August 27 and on-ice sessions inside The Arena at TD Place begin on Wednesday, August 28 with two days of intrasquad games, and 3v3 tournament play.

Familiar faces return to 67's training camp in 2024 third-round Calgary Flames pick Henry Mews, 67's captain and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Pinelli, and the addition of names like 2024 OHL first-round picks, Nathan Amidovski, and Kohyn Eshkawkogan.

The Barber Poles' four-game pre-season schedule starts on Sunday, September 1 on the road to face off against the Kingston Frontenacs, followed by a trip to North Bay to take on the Battalion, on Friday September 6. The 67's will play a preseason game inside the Arena at TD Place on Friday, September 20 which will serve as a free game and a fun-filled evening for fans.

The 67's will wrap up their preseason tour vs the Kingston Frontenacs at the Cornwall Civic Complex on Saturday, September 21, upon their return home to open the regular season vs the Niagara IceDogs inside The Arena at TD Place on Friday, September 27 at 7:00pm.

