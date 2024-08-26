Import Pick Filip Ekberg Commits to 67's

August 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced, today, that 2024 first-round import forward Filip Ekberg has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development agreement with the team.

"Filip is a proven point producer who has played a key role with Sweden's national teams. He joined elite company in 2023-2024, playing in Sweden's Allsvenskan professional league as a 16-year-old," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Ottawa 67's for the next phase of his development."

The 5-foot-9 forward found success with Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring twice in the tournament's opening game, including the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory against Slovakia.

Ekberg, 17, was selected 33rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He played in 54 games across three levels for Almtuna IS in Sweden this past season, putting up 12 goals and 29 points during his time with the club's U20 squad.

HEIGHT: 5'10" | WEIGHT: 163 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2007-04-14

HOMETOWN: Uppsala, Sweden | PREVIOUS TEAM: Almtuna IS | SHOOTS: L

