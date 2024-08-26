2024-25 Individual Ticket Sales Begin Monday

Get Ready for the #BattleBuilt Rangers to take the ice: Individual tickets go on sale August 26th at 10 AM

Tickets can be purchased on Monday in the following ways:

ONLINE

IN-PERSON:

At the Centre In The Square Box Office (101 Queen ST. N. Kitchener, ON N2H 6P7)

At the Aud Box Office Sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing

BY PHONE:

(519) 578-1570 | 1 (800) 265-8977

Season Tickets: Rangers Seasons Tickets are still on sale, Benefits include VIP Discounts, exclusive events, and auctions, discounts on CHL TV, first access to playoff tickets, and more! Click here for more information.

Group Experiences: Looking to create unforgettable moments at your next Kitchener Rangers game? Let us organize your next outing with friends, coworkers, or family to create a truly unique first-class experience. Take advantage of our special group pricing and create memorable moments at a Kitchener Rangers game. Learn more here.

Suites: Overlooking the ice surface, Mercedes-Benz Kitchener-Waterloo Luxury Suites are a great, private way to host friends, memorable family events, network, host and engage clients, and hold staff appreciation events. Contact us now to confirm your date for this upcoming season. Learn more here.

We have an exciting promo game schedule lined up! You'll want to mark these individual games in your calendar:

FULL PROMO SCHEDULE

Home Opener: Friday, September 27th vs. ER at 7pm

Oktoberfest Game: Friday, October 4th vs. FLNT at 7pm

Star Wars Game: Sunday, October 20th vs. GUE at 6pm

Country Night: Friday, October 25th vs. ER at 7pm

Halloween Game: Tuesday, October 29th vs. SAR at 7pm

Remembrance Day Game: Friday, November 8th vs. SOO at 7pm

Y2K Night: Friday, November 15th vs. PBO at 7pm

Hockey Fights Cancer Night: Friday, November 22nd vs. WSR at 7pm

Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 3rd vs. Brantford at 7pm

Holiday Game: Friday, December 20th vs. Ottawa at 7pm

Hockey is for Everyone Game: Friday, January 10th vs. BRAM at 7pm

80's Night: Friday, January 24th vs. OS at 7pm

Next Gen Game: Friday, February 21st vs. BAR at 7pm

International Women's Day Game: Friday, March 7th vs. WSR at 7pm

