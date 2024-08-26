2024-25 Individual Ticket Sales Begin Monday
August 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Get Ready for the #BattleBuilt Rangers to take the ice: Individual tickets go on sale August 26th at 10 AM
Tickets can be purchased on Monday in the following ways:
ONLINE
IN-PERSON:
At the Centre In The Square Box Office (101 Queen ST. N. Kitchener, ON N2H 6P7)
At the Aud Box Office Sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing
BY PHONE:
(519) 578-1570 | 1 (800) 265-8977
Season Tickets: Rangers Seasons Tickets are still on sale, Benefits include VIP Discounts, exclusive events, and auctions, discounts on CHL TV, first access to playoff tickets, and more! Click here for more information.
Group Experiences: Looking to create unforgettable moments at your next Kitchener Rangers game? Let us organize your next outing with friends, coworkers, or family to create a truly unique first-class experience. Take advantage of our special group pricing and create memorable moments at a Kitchener Rangers game. Learn more here.
Suites: Overlooking the ice surface, Mercedes-Benz Kitchener-Waterloo Luxury Suites are a great, private way to host friends, memorable family events, network, host and engage clients, and hold staff appreciation events. Contact us now to confirm your date for this upcoming season. Learn more here.
We have an exciting promo game schedule lined up! You'll want to mark these individual games in your calendar:
FULL PROMO SCHEDULE
Home Opener: Friday, September 27th vs. ER at 7pm
Oktoberfest Game: Friday, October 4th vs. FLNT at 7pm
Star Wars Game: Sunday, October 20th vs. GUE at 6pm
Country Night: Friday, October 25th vs. ER at 7pm
Halloween Game: Tuesday, October 29th vs. SAR at 7pm
Remembrance Day Game: Friday, November 8th vs. SOO at 7pm
Y2K Night: Friday, November 15th vs. PBO at 7pm
Hockey Fights Cancer Night: Friday, November 22nd vs. WSR at 7pm
Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 3rd vs. Brantford at 7pm
Holiday Game: Friday, December 20th vs. Ottawa at 7pm
Hockey is for Everyone Game: Friday, January 10th vs. BRAM at 7pm
80's Night: Friday, January 24th vs. OS at 7pm
Next Gen Game: Friday, February 21st vs. BAR at 7pm
International Women's Day Game: Friday, March 7th vs. WSR at 7pm
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024
- Season Ticket Pickup Scheduled to Start September 3 - North Bay Battalion
- 67's Open 2024-25 Training Camp August 28 - Ottawa 67's
