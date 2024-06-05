Season Ticket Renewal Deadline June 14

June 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

North Bay Battalion News Release







This is a friendly reminder that the deadline for season ticket renewals is Friday, June 14. If you have not yet submitted your renewal, please do so by this date.

We have a significant list of new subscribers eager to secure seats. Our current season ticket holders have until Friday, June 14 to renew before we open up available seats on Monday, June 17.

You have two options for renewal:

1. Complete and submit the attached renewal form.

2. If you updated your information for the recent playoffs and there are no changes, simply email us to confirm your renewal.

Invoices for the 2024-25 season will be issued by the end of June. Payment options include:

- Full payment upon receipt of the invoice.

- Three equal payments on July 2, August 2, and September 2.

- Full payment on September 2.

If you have any questions, please contact me directly at (705) 495-8603, extension 2705, or via email at hortepi@battalionhockey.com.

