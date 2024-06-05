Niagara IceDogs Announce Billet Opportunities

June 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Are you or someone you know interested in becoming a Niagara IceDogs billet?

Our billet families are an essential part of the IceDogs organization, and play a vital role in welcoming a player to Niagara and ensuring they are comfortable, safe, and happy as they embark on to pursue their hockey careers!

As a billet, you will help your player(s) with their day to day living arrangements, create a "home away from home" environment, and enforce team rules. More often than not, our billets become a second family for the players, building relationships that last far beyond their time staying there. In return for opening up your home, our billets receive a monthly allowance, as well as a pair of season tickets and a no tax discount at our retail store. Billet families will also be invited to take part in various team functions.

If you are interested in this opportunity, or if you have any questions about the program, please don't hesitate to reach out to Elijah at e.didomenico@niagaraicedogs.net or via phone at 905-687-3641 ext. 226.

