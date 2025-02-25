Petes Next Gen Game Presented by Tim Hortons Raises $17,056 in Support of Five Counties Children's Centre

(Peterborough, ON) - Five Counties Children's Centre announced today that a total of $17,056 was raised to support kids' treatment services during the Petes annual Next Gen Game presented by Tim Hortons. The game took place on Monday, February 17, with the Petes coming back from a three goal deficit to beat the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 5-3.

The annual Next Gen game presented by Tim Horton's is a part of an ongoing partnership between the Petes and Five Counties Children's Centre. Every year on Family Day, the Petes Next Gen game is in support of Five Counties, helping raise funds and awareness for the organization. This year's game was another sellout, and saw funds raised through donations, sales, raffle draw, and corporate sponsorships.

Scott Pepin, CEO of Five Counties, calls it a total team effort which will help reduce wait times for high-demand services like speech therapy and occupational therapy at the Peterborough-based children's treatment centre.

"The Peterborough Petes are tremendous hosts and, once again, the team, their fans and our Five Counties supporters all provided a huge assist to ensure more children and families in our community get access to the care they need when they need it," said Pepin.

