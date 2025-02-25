Rangers Resume Highway Seven Series in Kitchener to Kick off Two-Game Homestand

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers gear up for a Tuesday night clash at The Aud against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. The Blueshirts aim for their third consecutive win when the puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

Kitchener and Guelph last faced off on January 5th at the Sleeman Centre - their fifth meeting of the 2024-25 campaign. In the game, the Rangers remained perfect against the Storm, improving to 5-0-0-0 against Guelph this season with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win. It was a back-and-forth affair, as the Rangers led 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes with goals from Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights). But after a scoreless second period, three goals were added in the third as Guelph struck twice within 15 seconds to regain the lead before Cameron Mercer found the equalizer over five minutes later - sending the game to overtime. In the extra frame, Luca Romano was the hero, finding the back of the net for the 15th time. In net, Jason Schaubel made 23 saves for his fifth win of the year.

Over the Years:

Tuesday's showdown is the sixth edition of the Highway Seven series this year, with three more games remaining between the two teams this season. Kitchener has been flawless against Guelph thus far, going 5-0-0-0 overall and 2-0-0-0 at The Aud when the Storm come to town. Last season, the Blueshirts were 5-3-0-0 in eight matchups against Guelph. Over the last five years, the Rangers have had the Storm's number, going a dominant 27-11-1-0 overall and 14-5-0-0 on home ice - looking to stay the course on Tuesday.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (40-13-4-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

Kitchener gained some ground in the OHL standings on Sunday night, defeating the Knights at Canada Life Place, 5-4 in overtime. The Rangers wasted no time making their presence known, taking control early with three goals in the first period. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) broke the ice near the midway point of the frame before Cameron Reid scored a laser from the point on the power play and Matthew Hlacar cashed in on his sixth of the year. Down 3-0, London responded before the frame ended and again to open the second, making the contest a one-goal game. Luca Romano would later restore a two-goal Rangers lead, but the Knights would find the back of the net twice more to send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Adrian Misaljevic registered his team-leading seventh game-winning goal of the year to earn the Blueshirts a full two points. In the crease, Jackson Parsons was stellar, turning aside 37 of 41 shots faced in the win.

Only four power plays combined were handed out in the game, with the Rangers being the only team to score on the man advantage. Kitchener went 1-for-2 while the Blueshirts' strong penalty-killing units shut down London as they went 0-for-2 on the night. Through 58 games, the Rangers have a 22.1% conversion rate on the power play while the club is operating the penalty kill at an OHL-best 85%.

Rangers to Watch

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) recorded his 20th goal as a member of the Rangers on Sunday in just his 39th game played this season. The forward has continued to be a heavily reliable offensive presence, racking up at least a point in 13 of his last 15 games. After another multi-point night in London, Pridham has five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games. Pridham has three assists in two previous appearances against Guelph, and he'll look to add to that total and his 20-22-42 stat line on Tuesday.

After going scoreless in the previous two games, Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) picked up two primary assists in London on Sunday. Humphreys has been a valuable addition to the Rangers this season, averaging over a point per game in 20 appearances for the club with five goals, 17 assists, and 22 points. Humphreys will get his first taste of the Highway Seven series on Tuesday looking to get on the scoresheet - making him a player to watch.

Adrian Misaljevic has started to heat up once again for the Blueshirts, collecting six points (3G, 3A) in his last four games. The forward is riding a four-game point streak with goals in two consecutive games, including the overtime winner on Sunday. Misaljevic is one point shy of tying his previous career-high (58), set last season, and has already set a new high in goals this season (27). His 27 goals and 57 points lead the Rangers, and he'll be in search of continuing his dominance against Guelph this year, five points (1G, 4A) in five games, again on Tuesday.

SCOUTING THE STORM (18-28-5-3)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

Guelph heads to Kitchener winners of two of their last three games. Most recently, the Storm closed their two-game weekend with a victory on Saturday against the defending Memorial Cup champions, the Saginaw Spirit, 5-2. Playing on the road at Dow Event Center, Saginaw got on the board first but Guelph responded with three of their own to take a commanding 3-1 lead early in the second period. The Spirit made the game close late in the second, cutting the deficit to one, but the Storm would add an insurance goal and an empty-netter to solidify a 5-2 win on the road. It was a big night for Jett Luchanko (2G, 1A), Lev Katzin (1G, 1A), and Rylan Singh (3A), the three stars of the game, who registered multi-point nights. Between the pipes, Zachary Jovanovski made 33 saves, posting a .943 save percentage and back-boning a Guelph victory.

Guelph was the lone team to capitalize on the power play, scoring once in the second period and going 1-for-4 in the contest. On the other side, Saginaw failed to generate any goals on three chances, going 0-for-3. Heading to Kitchener, Guelph is 20.1% on the man advantage and 77.3% on the penalty kill through 54 games played.

After Tuesday's game in Kitchener, Guelph will return to the Sleeman Centre on Wednesday to begin a two-game homestand against the Barrie Colts.

Storm to Watch:

Charlie Paquette has accumulated at least a point in 10 of his last 11 games, scoring 12 goals, nine assists, and 21 points over that stretch. Paquette, playing in his fourth season with Guelph, leads the team in goals (27) and points (56). The forward has appeared in all five games against Kitchener this season, recording a goal and an assist. Paquette has registered career highs in goals, assists, and points this season, and strolls into Kitchener on a four-game point streak with seven points (4G, 3A) throughout that run.

In four-of-five games against the Rangers this season, Max Namestnikov has recorded at least a point. Overall, against Kitchener, he has two goals and three assists for a five-point total in five games. In the last meeting, Namestnikov was named the game's first star after a multi-goal game. The forward ranks second in goals (20) and third on the team in points (43), proving to be a consistent offensive contributor. As of late, Namestnikov has five goals in his last five games, heading to Kitchener on a five-game point streak with five goals, five assists, and 10 points during that time.

Impressively, Lev Katzin has 18 points (6G, 12A) in his last 13 games, registering at minimum, a point in 12 of those games. As of late, Katzin is on a five-game point streak in which he's scored three goals, five assists, and eight points. The forward is competing in his freshman campaign with Guelph, making a strong impression with 13 goals, 29 assists, and 42 points in 30 games this season. Katzin has appeared in only one game against Kitchener, tallying an assist, but he'll look to add to that total on Tuesday.

Drafted Storm:

The Storm have two players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022 and one who was picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) was taken in the 2022 draft and Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) was drafted in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will wrap up their two-game homestand on Friday, February 28th against the Sarnia Sting before heading to Owen Sound to open up the month of March against the Attack on Saturday the 1st. Puck drop against the Sting is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

