The Journey to the Rafters: Kyle Clifford #13

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are set to send number 13 to the rafters on Thursday, February 27th, in honour of former foward Kyle Clifford.

Clifford was selected by Barrie with the 37th overall pick in the 2007 OHL Priority Selection, he immediately made an impact the following year appearing in all but two games in the 2007-08 season. His sophomore year in Barrie saw him take a major leap forward, posting career highs in goals (16) and assists (12). That summer, he was selected 35th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Clifford returned for his third and final year as a Colt in the 2008-09 season, he blossomed, scoring 28 goals and adding 29 assists for 57 points in his 58 games. The Ayr, Ontario native then helped lead Barrie on the historical 2010 playoff run in which they lost just one game en route to the championship series, Kyle had 14 points in 17 playoff games that season. Ultimately, he totalled 45 goals, 55 assists and 327 PIMs in his 184 games as a Barrie Colt.

Clifford then transitioned straight from junior into the NHL, and he was a mainstay in LA suiting up for 76 of their 82 games in 2010-11. The 6-foot-2 winger claimed the ultimate prize with the Kings in the 2011-12 season, winning the Stanley Cup just two years after his departure from Barrie.

Over his career, Clifford played in 753 NHL contests and won two Stanley Cups when it was all said and done, his lengthy NHL tenure featured three stops.

Los Angeles - 660 GP

Toronto - 41 GP

St. Louis - 52 GP

Kyle also played in 65 NHL playoff games, appearing in the postseason at least once with each of the three aforementioned teams. The now 34-year-old is currently playing for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in his 15th pro season.

