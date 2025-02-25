2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 20

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 20 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With a CHL-best 45 wins and .836 points percentage, which is being powered by their current eight-game point streak (7-0-1-0), the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) continue their dominance as they remain No.1 for a 13th consecutive week. Right behind them, sitting in second, are the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Wildcats are allowing 2.33 goals per game on average and hold a +118 goal differential - both of which rank first among all clubs in the CHL. Finally, the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL are sitting at No.3 for the fourth week in a row. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1-0) over the last seven days and they continue to hold the third-best points percentage (.745) in the CHL.

Among the notable changes to this week's rankings were the rise of the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, and the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. With 18 wins over their last 22 games (18-2-1-1), the Tigers are up to No. 6 - their highest ranking since October 15. Having earned big victories against the Barrie Colts and the No.1-ranked London Knights in the last week, the Rangers have climbed up to seventh. Meanwhile, with 13 victories over their last 16 contests (13-3-0-0), the Hitmen have risen by one place to sit eighth this week.

The next rankings will be released the week of March 3, following the 21st week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 20

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

9. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

10. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-20.

