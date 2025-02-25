Fronts this Week: Two Top Teams Are on the Schedule for the Fronts

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, February 28th - vs Windsor Spitfires

After collecting wins over the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs and Niagara IceDogs last week your Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice this Friday night against the Windsor Spitfires. One of the top teams in the Western Conference comes to town for the first and only time during the regular season. The first overall pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection will be in the house, as Ethan Belchetz will be suiting up for the Spitfires and it's your chance to get your eyes on him for the very first time.

The Spitfires are among the best in the league as they currently sit in second place in the OHL's Western Conference with 83 points and a 39-13-4-1 record. Keep an eye on Windsor captain Liam Greentree to find his way onto the scoresheet and attempt to be a difference maker, as Greentree sits in third in the league scoring race with 99 points as of Tuesday morning, while teammate Ilya Protas sits in 4th with 98 points.

The Kinsmen Dream Home will also be drawing their winners on Friday night! See if you're one of the lucky winners of their grand prize draw as it'll take place on the ice during the first intermission.

Visiting Players to Watch:

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Tnias Mathurin (DET)

Liam Greentree (LA)

Ilya Protas (WSH)

Jack Nesbitt (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft)

Ethan Belchetz (1st overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

The Rest of The Week:

at Barrie - Saturday, March 1st @ 7:30pm

After getting 4 out of a possible 6 points last weekend, the Fronts will be looking to keep up that momentum heading into yet another tough weekend against two of the top teams in the OHL. Don't miss a moment of the action as we head down the final stretch of the regular season - get your tickets now and support your hometown team!

