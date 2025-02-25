Spitfires' Ilya Protas Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering five goals, nine assists and 14 points over four contests.

Protas opened the week with a goal and an assist on Monday as the Spitfires secured a 4-1 Family Day win over the Owen Sound Attack. He added two goals and two assists on Friday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sarnia Sting. The 6-foot-5, 200lb. forward tallied three assists on Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Flint Firebirds. Protas capped off the week with a five-point performance on Sunday, recording two goals and three assists to earn first star honours in a 7-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit. Protas reached the 40-goal mark to become the highest goal-scoring import player in Spitfires franchise history.

The 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus, has appeared in 52 games with the Spitfires this season, recording 41 goals, 57 assists, and 98 points. Protas ranks fourth in OHL scoring and third in goals. He was selected third overall by Windsor in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after being chosen in the third round (75th overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs posted seven goals and five assists in four games played. Protas' Spitfires teammate Ryan Abraham was also a standout, tallying five goals and five assists in three outings.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

