Let's Try this Again, Attack Set for Rescheduled Game with IceDogs

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack continue their push for the playoffs with a rare, rescheduled midweek game against the Niagara IceDogs. This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 4th and was postponed due to weather conditions and later rescheduled to Wednesday, February 26th. All fans who had tickets for the original January 4th date will simply use their original ticket to get into the game.

The Attack won the only previous meeting between the two teams this season, defeating the IceDogs 6-4 at the Meridian Centre on Friday, October 11th, which saw former Captain Konnor Smith register his first career hat trick, Jake Crawford tally two and Harry Nansi add a goal and an assist. The Bears will look to capitalize on an IceDogs team that has struggled of late, mired in a 10 game losing streak, that has been compounded by their two regulars goaltenders, Owen Flores & Charlie Robertson, missing games during this stretch.

Tickets for all Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com. Ticket holders are reminded that if they purchased tickets previously for the originally scheduled January 4th game that they should use those tickets for Wednesday's game. Also, to avoid any issues at the entrance gates we encourage season ticket members who may have taken advantage of the rain check program or shared their tickets for the game when it was originally scheduled for January 4th to check their ticket accounts to ensure they have tickets in their account for the rescheduled game.

RECORD WATCH:. Rookie forward Pierce Mbuyi's hot streak has him moving up the record books. Heading into weekend play he sits 5 goals back of the record for Most Goals by a 16-year-old in Franchise history, currently held by Colby Barlow (30), 5 points back of the Most Points by a 16-year-old in Franchise history, currently co-held by Joey Hishon and Colby Barlow (47) and 17 points back of Most points by a Rookie in Franchise history, currently held by Cedrick Guindon (59).

HEAD-TO-HEAD BREAKDOWN:

NIAGARA ICEDOGS OWEN SOUND ATTACK

RECORD 27-22-3-4

6th in Eastern Conference 20-30-4-3

T-8th in Western Conference

LAST 10 GAMES 0-7-1-2 5-4-1-0

POWER PLAY 51/215 (23.7%)

OHL Rank: 8th 36/212 (17.0%)

OHL Rank: 17th

PENALTY KILL 55/245 (77.3%)

OHL Rank: 13th 46/225 (79.6%)

OHL Rank: 7th

LEADING SCORERS Ryan Roobroeck (35-38-73)

Andrei Loshko (33-30-63)

Kevin He (27-35-62) Landen Hookey (30-33-63)

Pierce Mbuyi (25-17-42)

Tristan Delisle (10-23-33)

GOALTENDING Owen Flores (3.88/.897/23W)

Charlie Robertson (4.63/.884/4W)

Matthew Humphries (5.61/.829) Carter George (3.37/.906/11W)

Matthew Koprowski (4.38/.863/8W)

